Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office day 1: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film opens at Rs 3 crore

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga registered a slow start at the box office on day one. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, received positive reviews by critics but could only manage Rs 3.30 crore on its first day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz.”

Starring Sonam Kapoor as a character in a same sex relationship, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga traces her story as she rejects several marriage proposals before she reveals her secret to her friend, played by Rajkummar.

Sonam is joined by father Anil Kapoor in the film, a first for the duo. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Juhi Chawla in a prominent role, in addition to Abhishek Duhan, who plays Sonam’s brother. South actor Regina Cassandra plays her romantic partner in the film. Akshay Oberoi is featured in the song Ishq Mitha.

The film’s title is based on Anil’s hit song from the film 1942: A Love Story. The title song of Ek Ladki... has been recreated by lyricist Gurpreet Saini and singers Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli.

Talking about the film’s box office potential, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had previously told Hindustan Times, “We are living in a time when the most unconventional subjects are bringing great numbers but the subject really needs to entertain the audience. An elderly couple having a baby in Badhaai Ho is as unconventional a subject as homosexuality. If Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has that entertainment value than it can do great business as well. It is a subject driven film and may gently rise at the box office amid positive word of mouth.”

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 12:11 IST