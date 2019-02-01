Sonam Kapoor’s saree misspells Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in Tamil, Twitter notices goof up

A saree worn by actor Sonam Kapoor with her name and the title of her latest film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, printed on it, has been called out for using incorrect Tamil. A Twitter user brought to everyone’s notice that the saree misspells every word of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.

“Whoa!! That saree Sonam is wearing has terrible Tamil translation of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ besides her name. “Ek Ladakki Ko Dekha Doh Ais(a) Lag(a)”. But why Tamil?!” he wrote.

Whoa!! That saree Sonam is wearing has terrible Tamil translation of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' besides her name. "Ek Ladakki Ko Dekha Doh Ais(a) Lag(a)". But why Tamil?! pic.twitter.com/WUt4EvLe6K — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 1, 2019

Images of the outfit had previously been shared by its designer, Masaba Gupta. The pictures also provided a better look at the script, which includes both Sonam and Masaba’s names, correctly spelled. “The fabric seems beautiful but why write or transcribe a Hindi line in Tamil script? And so many basic/ weird errors here,” one person commented on Instagram.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha... was released in theatres on Friday to positive response from critics. Lauded for its progressive story and themes of acceptance, the film is about a same-sex relationship - a rarity in mainstream Bollywood.

The Hindustan Times review noted that “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an admirably progressive drama that intentionally binds itself within mainstream convention,” and praised the performances. “Anil Kapoor is in top form as the father who finds himself challenged by extreme unfamiliarity, while Rajkummar Rao is suitably over-the-top,” the review pointed out.

Starring Sonam, her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film has been directed and co-written by first-timer, Shelly Chopra Dhar.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 18:52 IST