Sonam Kapoor stuns in a Masaba saree that literally has her name written all over it

If there’s one thing we love about Sonam Kapoor, it’s her fashion. And if there’re two things we love about Sonam Kapoor, it’s her love for serving up a combination of experimental and tongue-in-cheek designs. So needless to say, we are unapologetically obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s look from a special screening of her new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam joined her father, actor Anil Kapoor, and the rest of the film’s cast, including actor Rajkummar Rao, for the screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sonam Kapoor showed up to watch the film in a blush saree with a Tamil-print pattern designed all over the fabric. The custom saree, created by fashion designer Masaba Gupta, was paired with an organza corset blouse. It featured the same Tamil-print in a sheer fabric, making it another talking point of her look. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Masaba saree in its full glory:

We’re absolutely loving this ultra-feminine, ultra-classic look, and it’s yet another example of Sonam Kapoor’s on-point style. The trippy pattern on the House of Masaba saree transported Sonam’s ensemble to another dimension. If you’ve ever wanted to wear a custom print on your saree, then you would do well to take a page from the book of Sonam Kapoor x Rhea Kapoor x Masaba Gupta’s fun and whimsical fashion sense. The intricate print on the Sonam’s Masaba saree reads “Sonam, Masaba, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” and spells out pure elegance, while bringing a splash of unique detail to the outfit. Sonam Kapoor accessorised the romantic saree with a simple pair of stud earrings by designer jewellery label, Amrapali Jewels, and multiple statement rings by jewellery label, Adi Handmade. An understated pink make-up and sleek low bun completed Sonam’s look. The overall effect looked like something fit for a storybook princess, pretty and polished.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:14 IST