Sonam Kapoor’s stunning floral lehenga is unlike any other you’ve seen. Get her look

Sonam Kapoor made several public outings over the past few days, including at the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, where she was spotted in an ivory and golden ensemble by fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. At another event on Monday, Sonam managed to simultaneously promote her new film with father Anil Kapoor, and steal the spotlight. Sonam Kapoor arrived glowing at a reality TV show to promote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and the ethereal floral print of her lehenga definitely contributed to her shine. Sonam’s baby pink and white lehenga is by fashion designer Urvashi Sethi’s label, Picchika. If you ever need outfit inspiration, Sonam Kapoor’s your girl. Read on to take a look at her stunning lehenga, then shop her exact outfit.

This is one of Sonam Kapoor’s finest fashion moments — not only because she looked flawless, but also because she showed us classic festive dressing at its finest. If you’re looking for something to wear to a celebration, wedding or a big event, you you’ll find Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga irresistible. Whether you want something sexy and chic or sweet and simple, Sonam’s lehenga, priced at Rs 32,000, is a pretty option. We love the print on Sonam’s organza lehenga: Hand-painted flamingo flower bunches, enhanced with hand-embroidered gota details. Sonam Kapoor was undeniably feminine (and fresh as ever) in the floral lehenga.

In keeping with the white-and-pink theme, Sonam Kapoor completed her stylish ensemble with sleek low bun, but she elevated the simple hairstyle by covering the bun in a matching white-and-pink print scarf. Sonam’s hairstyle makes her look eyes even dreamier, and it’s quite simple to achieve: All you need is a dainty floral print scarf. We can totally imagine this ensemble fitting in beautifully at a wedding party or any upscale get-together. The stylish actor completed her outfit with an antique-looking gold choker and oversize studs earrings, giving her white and pink lehenga the spotlight. Sonam’s pretty pink lipstick is a gorgeous compliment to her lehenga and added a soft touch to her purple smoky eyes.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:48 IST