Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer 2 provides more clues about same-sex angle in Sonam Kapoor’s film

Fox Star Hindi on Monday released the second trailer for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the upcoming romantic drama starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Widely acknowledged to be about a same-sex relationship - although it hasn’t been officially confirmed - the new trailer reveals new details that point in this direction.

The trailer’s tagline calls the film ‘a story of family, love,’ and ‘acceptance’, while the official description reads, “Love should not come with any labels and it should set one free. Sweety’s love story comes with a secret which complicates her relationship with her family. Will this secret be accepted by her family and society? Will her family come to terms with her secret and help?” And as the final clue, the marketing for the film comes with the hashtag, ‘set love free’.

The one-and-a-half minute trailer - the second for the film - focuses more on how the lead character, Sweety’s secret fractures her relationship with her family. Her father, played by Anil Kapoor, can be seen refusing to accept his daughter’s truth.

After a series of confrontations, Sweety finds a friend in Rajkummar Rao’s character, who urges her to stay true to herself.

The trailer ends with a shot of Sweety running into the Punjabi fields with another girl’s hand clasped firmly in hers. It has been rumoured that this mystery character, presumably Sweety’s lover, is being played by Regina Cassandra.

Ek Ladki... is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Co-producer Rajkumar Hirani’s name continues to be missing from the marketing after sexual assault allegations were made against him recently. It is unclear if he remains on board. The film is slated for release on February 1.

