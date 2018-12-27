Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: Sonam Kapoor’s secret is too much for her family to handle

The first trailer for actors Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’sEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out. The father-daughter duo will be seen together for the first time in the film that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The film is directed by Shaily Chopra Dhar.

The trailer features Rajkummar as the narrator of a play. He recites the story of the time he fell in love with a girl, played by Sonam. Her family is looking for a suitable for her and while there are several good options, she isn’t ready to say yes to any of them. She says she has a secret, something that causes her parents to turn against her. Bits from the trailer, like showing two women being torn apart by a mob, hint that she has fallen in love with a girl.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers of the film had released a poster on Anil’s birthday, featuring Sonam with her daddy dearest, perfectly depicting the emotional bond of a father and daughter. Earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the romantic drama and a few character posters.The movie is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around a love story filled with ‘syaapa’.

A still from the trailer shows Sonam hugging a woman.

A scene from the play shows two women being torn apart.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser paints it as a typical love story with a twist. The one-minute video opens with a few scenes from Anil’s 1994-film 1942-A Love Story after which we are introduced to Sonam, who says, “Love story mein koi na koi syappa toh hota he hota hai”. The teaser then introduces the audience to Rajkummar and Sonam’s love story.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 11:18 IST