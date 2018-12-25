Inside Anil Kapoor’s birthday party: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor add sparkle. See pics, video

Anil Kapoor remains one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. Small wonder any celebration from his side sees attendance from all quarters. If his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May this year saw a galaxy of stars descend at his place, Anil’s 62nd birthday party on Monday was no less a glittery affair. Needless to say that his extended family was there to wish him well, but his many of his oldest pals from Bollywood were there too.

The happy occasion saw Kapoor brat gang — Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea, Mohit Marwah — all make it to the do, it also saw many of his oldest pals like Anupam Kher, David Dhawan etc too come in. Also spotted at the do were Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Karan Johar among others.

Malaika, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun, came in wearing a shiny black pant suit while Karisma wore a glittery maroon knee-length dress. Jacqueline chose to wear a thigh-high slip gown while Janhvi shone in a fancy green figure-flaunting gown. Khushi kept is simple in a short black dress. Sonam came in wearing a black coat dress and a pair of stockings.

Karisma Kapoor put up an Instagram story where Anil can be seen cutting a chocolate cake with wife Sunita by his side.

Rhea, Janhvi and Anshula all shared Instagram stories to show it to the world what a good time they had.

See all the inside pictures and videos here:

Anil Kapoor cuts a cake on his 62nd birthday party. His family members at the do.

Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor among others shared pictures and videos from the party.

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Anshula at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the venue.

Karisma Kapoor at the party.

Malaika Arora arrives at the party.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at the party.

Shanaya Kapoor at her uncle’s party.

Karan Johar arrives at the venue.

Anupam Kher also made time for the party.

David Dhawan arrives with his wife.

Swara Bhaskar at the bash.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 11:16 IST