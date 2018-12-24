Koffee with Karan 6 preview: Anil Kapoor makes daughter Rhea mimic Kareena Kapoor and it’s hilarious

The next episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan will have siblings Rhea, Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor on the couch. The three are seen speaking mostly about their father Anil Kapoor and how he stands in front of the mirror every morning and tells himself, “I am killing it.” Karan further adds that no one really understands what Anil Kapoor is all about. To this Rhea says, “He just wants to be the best!”

The first promo of the episode was released on social media on Monday and producer Rhea seems to the most entertaining of the three siblings. Anil Kapoor sends a message for Karan, in which he says, “Karan, you should definitely ask Rhea to mimic Kareena.”

We then see Rhea mimicking the Veere Di Wedding actor and has the others on the couch burst out laughing. Rhea had produced Veere, one of the big blockbusters of 2018 starring her sister Sonam, Kareena, Shila Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor was also a part of a roundtable discussion with other producers where Karan was also present and the two shared anecdotes about Anil then as well. Karan had confessed how Anil had refused to play Sonam’s father in Players and had asked Abbas-Mustan if he looked like Sonam’s father to them? Rhea had then confessed how her father feels Karan is out to ruin him because he wanted Anil to gain weight for the upcoming film Takht.

