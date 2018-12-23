Koffee With Karan 6 with Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli: 6 things to expect from tonight’s episode

This season on Koffee With Karan has been all about distinctive pairs and their unusual, fun revelations that have taken the audiences by surprise with every episode. To keep the momentum going, the crew of Baahubali is all set to grace the Koffee couch on Sunday’s episode.

Film director, screenwriter and Padma Shri SS Rajamouli along with Telugu cinema’s superstars Rana Daggubati, have come together for a new episode of Koffee With Karan. With Baahubali making almost 2000 crores at the box office and all members now part of the 500 Crore Club, this episode definitely calls for some interesting revelations about the film, behind-the-screen anecdotes and lots more as they unravel their fun side and give us a sneak-peek into their real life. Here are 6 things to expect from the episode:

The stars talk about their experience of working with Rajamouli

With Baahubali: The Beginning, hitting the theatres in 2015 followed by the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, the entire process was spread over a time span of five years. While Rana, managed to slip in and work on a few other things here and there, Prabhas dedicated himself entirely to Baahubali.

Keeping the nature of our film industry in mind, it is unusual for an actor to work on just one project for the longest time but Rajamouli, Rana and Prabhas felt otherwise. For an actor, the one thing that keeps them going is wanting to do something for the first time. Similarly, every time that they were on the sets of the film, they were doing something that no one had ever done before.

Fellow stars went on to make three, four or even five different films at Ramoji Film City and came out one after the other in different costumes during the shoot, while the Baahubali actors were still on their horses the whole time. Rana went on to explain that, “It’s like all of us went to a film school for about four years, learnt so much, understood so much by the end of it. So it’s the abundance of knowledge that we gained from that film.”

Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas on Koffee With Karan.

Rajamouli’s daughter wants him to win the Koffee Hamper

Rajamouli tells Karan on the show that his daughter is a big fan of the talk show and has given him stern instructions to not come back home without the Koffee Hamper. She even taught him how to make the perfect pout for a selfie.

Who will get married first?

When Karan asked who will get married first, Prabhas or Rana, Rajamouli gave a quick answer. He said that Rana will get married first because Prabhas is too lazy. He said that find a girl, making her meet his parents is all too much work for Prabhas and the fact that he is a superstar now has also made him popular with the girls.

Prabhas ditched Rana and Rajamouli on Baahubali opening day

The trio had decided to be together on the opening day of Baahubali to calm each other down on the important day. While Rana and Rajamouli reached Mumbai, Prabhas was too nervous and decided to stay in Delhi itself. While the film got a great response from critics, the audiences warmed up to the film only after two days.

Karan asks who is the bad boy

Karan asks Rajamouli who is the bad boy between Prabhas and Rana and Rajamouli says it is Prabhas but he doesn’t let anyone find that out.

Rajamouli says he has been confused with Kattappa

When asked if he has ever been confused with an actor on Baahubali, he said that he has indeed been called Kattappa.

