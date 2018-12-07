Sonam Kapoor appears on Koffee With Karan with siblings Rhea, Harshvardhan

Filmmaker and host Karan Johar is all set to sip coffee with the Kapoor siblings Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan on his popular talk show, Koffee with Karan. Harshvardhan took to Instagram to share a still from the sets of the show, captioned, “Get excited @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @karanjohar #koffewithkaran coming soon.”

In the still, Sonam can be seen sporting a lavender off-shoulder dress and matching heels, while her sister Rhea looks stunning in a striped pantsuit and matching blazer.The men, on the other hand, look dapper in three-piece suits as they pose for the snap.

The first episode of the sixth season of Koffee with Karan saw Bollywood’s leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch. They were followed by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the second episode, which was a complete laugh riot. Karan’s friend Malaika Arora had also made a guest appearance in the third episode featuring Aamir Khan. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif too graced the Koffee couch in the fourth episode.

A lot of star kids are making their debuts this year with Sara Ali Khan accompanying father Saif Ali Khan for the fifth episode. This was followed by siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who featured together in the sixth episode. Arjun had confessed on the show that he is not single. The last Koffee With Karan episode saw Kajol and Ajay Devgn mending bridges with host Karan Johar after a break of two years as they cracked jokes about their personal life and made fun of each other.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:51 IST