Made in La Masia: A look at the journeys of 9 stars from FC Barcelona's academy playing in the FIFA World Cup final

Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be a source of immense pride for FC Barcelona and its fans, if not for everyone else. A total of nine La Masia graduates including Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are part of the squads that will contest the World Cup final. (Instagram)

While both nations were widely considered among the favorites to win the tournament, it has unfolded almost like a movie script that the two now find themselves facing each other in the final.

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal The reason? Pretty obvious. Lionel Messi, whose love story with Barcelona lasted for more than 20 years, will fight for glory against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, the young star whose fairytale with the Catalan club has only just begun.

What adds another layer to the story is the iconic photograph from a 2007 charity fundraising photoshoot, in which a 19-year-old Messi is seen bathing an infant Yamal.

Also read: FIFA World Cup final weather: Could thunderstorms disrupt Spain vs Argentina at MetLife?

However, the pride for the Culers is not limited to that one-in-a-million storyline. It also comes from the fact that Spain's squad features eight current FC Barcelona players. But wait—even that's not the end of the reasons to take pride in choosing the Blaugrana as the club of your life.

La Masia's grand moment on global stage Perhaps the biggest success story for Barcelona is that its famed youth academy, La Masia, will take center stage in the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

And it can be said quite rightly, because a total of nine La Masia graduates are part of the squads that will contest the World Cup final.