Sonam Kapoor shares a photo with Anand Ahuja, mother Sunita posts an emotional message for couple

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja continue to make everyday of their life phenomenal. The couple share their pictures with the same hashtags and keep on painting the town red with their love and bonhomie. The actor shared a happy picture on Instagram and captained it, “#everydayphenomenal.”

While she smiles for the camera, Anand can be seen lying beside her and making a funny face. Incidently, her mother Sunita Kapoor got emotional on seeing the post and shared a picture of the couple and captioned it, “Miss you....love you” along with a smile and heart emojis.

The Kapoors had flown to London to celebrate Diwali with the couple and spent some quality time with them. Father Anil Kapoor recently spoke about the couple on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha. On being asked to lend an advice to the couple, he only had blessings for them and said, “God bless them.” When host Neha Dhupia asked him about who among them was a better husband, he said it was definitely Anand who is a very good husband, much better than he can ever be.

Interestingly, when he was asked to share his views on nepotism, the actor said that in his case, it was him who took the benefit of his children. He asserted that his three kids have taught him a lot throughout his career. Sonam was last seen in her sister Rhea Kapoor’s production venture Veere Di Wedding that also starred Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. She had tied the knot with Anand, an entrepreneur, on May 8, 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 18:30 IST