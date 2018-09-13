Sonam Kapoor madly in love with ‘crazy’ Anand Ahuja, this Instagram post proves she’s his biggest fan

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja probably don’t care what anyone thinks of them. The newlywed couple caught everyone’s attention when Sonam gushed about Anand’s marriage proposal, revealing that her now-husband had proposed to her without a ring. Despite all the talk about their relationship, Sonam on Thursday showed the world she and Anand are too busy living their lives and being madly in love with each other.

On Thursday, Sonam praised Anand in an Instagram post, where she revealed she loves her hubby’s spontaneity and optimism. Quoting Rob Siltanen’s famous quote from Apple’s Think Different campaign, Sonam’s caption along with a black-and-white photo of Anand, read: “Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently... And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

Check out Sonam’sfull post here:

Not only does Sonam’s post embrace her and Anand’s #everydayphenomenal love (the hashtag the couple used for their wedding and relationship), Sonam’s pop culture reference is so relatable. Sonam’s words on Anand prove they’re a match made in heaven.

In fact, here’s a post from Anand, where he’s gushing about his wife: “From the beginning of my life I have been looking for your face... today I have seen it. Today I have seen the charm, the beauty, the unfathomable grace of the face that I was looking for... I have found you...”

Like we said, Sonam and Anand are romantic in their own way. And what a wonderful way that is.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s star-studded wedding functions in May saw almost everyone from Bollywood in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor and Masaba Gupta were just a few names that attended their wedding.



