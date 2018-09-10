Anand Ahuja proposed to Sonam Kapoor without a ring. Find out how they got engaged

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s engagement ring may be big and jaw-droppingly gorgeous, just like her high-profile wedding to Anand Ahuja in May. However, before the actor and businessman’s lavish wedding ceremony came the act of “popping the question,” and Sonam and Anand accomplished this task in an incredibly low-key way.

It used to be that a proposal wasn’t complete without a little something sparkly. But times are a-changing. So when Anand proposed to his now-wife Sonam, he did so without a ring. And yes, Sonam said “yes” without an engagement ring

Sonam revealed in an interview with celebrity stylist and editor Anaita Shroff Adajania that there was no engagement ring involved, when Anand proposed to her. In an Instagram post on Monday, captioned, “Watch Anaita ask me some seriously squirm worthy questions, uncut and uncensored on Feet Up with the Stars,” Sonam opened up about Anand’s proposal.

When asked by Ananita, “Did he propose?,” Sonam replied, “Without a ring.”

Anand may not have given Sonam a ring when he asked her to marry him, but with their newlywed status as proof, his sweet and simple proposal must have been a hit.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 — just days before she left for her red carpet appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. It is reported that her wedding ring cost a whopping Rs 90 lakh. She also designed a custom-made mangalsutra — with a solitaire in between, Sonam added the symbols of the both their star signs; Gemini on the left and Leo on the right.

The Neerja actor’s wedding in Mumbai this May was a beautiful, over-the-top and star-packed affair; yet it felt like we were invited to each and every one of the wedding functions through the magic of our mobile phone screens.

Talking about how they make their long distance relationship work, Anand recently said in an interview, “When it comes to marriage, small things matter a lot. We eat meals together, even if we are in different time zones, on Skype. We also actively make sure that we don’t go over two weeks without seeing each other.”

