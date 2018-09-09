Sonam Kapoor is a blushing bride on the ramp, husband Anand Ahuja can’t let go of her dupatta

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the cutest couple in Bollywood and their every appearance together just goes to prove this. On Saturday, Sonam was in Delhi to walk the ramp for a jewellery brand. Looking every bit a blushing bride in a gorgeous purple lehenga, the actor accentuated her look with statement jewellery.

However, as much as we loved Sonam’s ramp appearance, what had the internet - and us - clicking over and over again were her photos with Anand. As the two posed for paparazzi after the event, Anand absolutely refused to let go of his wife’s dupatta. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos hand in hand, with Anand holding on to the dupatta as well.

Sonam with her husband Anand in Delhi.

Sonam walked the ramp for a jewellery brand.

Sonam and Anand got married in a tasteful ceremony in Mumbai in May this year, with a reception party that was easily the Bollywood event of the year. The couple has been in news since then for their beautiful relationship and PDA.

Anand-Sonam PDA was cute.

Speaking to Vogue after the wedding, Sonam had given a peek into their relationship, “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone… It was just so easy,” Sonam said about her entrepreneur husband.

Looking on less than a queen, Sonam on the ramp.

Anand believes Sonam gives him confidence. “I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess,” he said about his bride.

On the work front, Sonam has finished shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga that also stars father Anil Kapoor and is working on The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

