Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had a funny Twitter conversation about Zain. Details inside

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents for the second time on Wednesday and Shahid on Friday announced the baby’s name, there has been a steady stream of congratulatory messages from all quarters and certainly from their colleagues in the film industry.

While celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta wished the couple on Twitter, it was Shahid’s interaction with Sonam Kapoor that caught one’s eye. Like the others, Sonam also congratulated Shahid and Mira on their new baby. While thanking her, Shahid mischievously asked when she would be “following suite (sic)”.

Sonam wrote: “Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. @shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor.”

When you following suite ☺️ Thank you Sonam. Loads of love. https://t.co/zzlRfHjyFL — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

On Friday evening, Shahid finally revealed the name of his newborn son: Zain Kapoor. Shahid tweeted: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote in his tweet. Shahid also thanked their doctor for helping them in this important time of their life.

Mira gave birth to Zain on Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She was visited by her daughter Misha, Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, his mother Neelima Azim and father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak.

The happy family: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput with their newborn son Zain and daughter Misha Kapoor pose leaving the Hinduja hospital on Friday. (PTI)

Pankaj told Republic TV: “I am very delighted that a new bundle of joy has come to our house. A baby being born in any house is a matter of sheer joy and excitement. Similarly, it is a moment of joy for our family and as the grandfather of the newborn, I am delighted and very proud of my family. I wish Shahid and Mira all the very best and many congratulations.” In another interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pankaj said, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.”

Sonam and Anand, on the other hand, tied the knot on May 8 in a Sikh ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a grand reception that saw some of the biggest Bollywood stars in attendance. Everyone from family members such as Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor to cousin Arjun Kapoor to fellow Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, attended the three-day affair.

On their respectively work fronts, Shahid has one release coming up: Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and he will soon begin work on the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. He also has a film on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh in the pipeline.

Sonam has her hands full, too. She has begun work on her next, The Zoya Factor. Apart from this, Sonam will also be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with father Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao. Her most recent release was the commercially successful Veere Di Wedding.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:43 IST