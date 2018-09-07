Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput name their son Zain Kapoor, thank the doctor

Shahid Kapoor has finally revealed the name of his newborn son. The actor and his wife Mira Rajput have named their baby boy, Zain Kapoor.

Shahid made the reveal through a tweet on Friday. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote in his tweet. Shahid also thanked their doctor for helping them in this important time of their life.

Mira gave birth to Zain on Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She was visited by her daughter Misha, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim and father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak.

In a news report to Republic TV, Pankaj said: “I am very delighted that a new bundle of joy has come to our house. A baby being born in any house is a matter of sheer joy and excitement. Similarly, it is a moment of joy for our family and as the grandfather of the newborn, I am delighted and very proud of my family. I wish Shahid and Mira all the very best and many congratulations.” In another interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pankaj said, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.”

Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha arrive at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sept 6, 2018. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed a son at a hospital yesterday. (IANS)

Shahid and Mira are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their pictures together as a family are a huge hit online. In an interview with Mid-Day before the birth of his baby boy, the actor spoke about becoming a parent for the second time. He said, “It’s completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed.” He added, “Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around.”

He also spoke on whether Misha understands what it means to have a younger sibling and said, “With a two-year-old, you can’t tell them too much and at the same time, you can’t surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her.”

Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim also revealed that they are still thinking of a name for the baby. “My dearest elder son’s family is now complete... Misha (Shahid and Mira’s two-year-old daughter) has got a brother and Ishaan (son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar) has got a nephew now. I’m a hands-on grandmother with Misha and since I’ve had two boys of my own, being with the new member of the family will come naturally to me,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

Shahid will soon be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and will begin work on his new film, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. He will also be seen in a biopic on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

