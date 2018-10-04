Sonam Kapoor says Anand Ahuja used to be the best boyfriend. See her throwback photo

You’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity couple that’s more in sync or more supportive of each other’s endeavors than Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actor’s new Instagram post on Thursday gave an adorable glimpse into their bond and once again proved that few couples can gush about each other the way Sonam and Anand can.

Sonam was so excited for Boyfriend’s Day 2018 (October 3) that she couldn’t resist posting a #TBT photo of her and Anand. In the cute pic from just a few years ago, the pair is twinning in black sunglasses with both sporting casual black T-shirts. Sonam and her future husband look thrilled as they pose atop a hill for a selfie, during a romantic getaway in California. The two got married in a star-studded wedding in May.

In addition to the beautiful shot, Sonam followed up with this caption, “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that’s why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday #everydayphenomenal.”

From vintage black and white snaps to candid memories from their vacations, pictures of Sonam and Anand posing together have become a common feature on the actor’s social media feed, across platforms. Sonam and Anand travel around the world. And in case you forgot that, she’s here to remind you via these Instagram photos and videos. Scroll through to see some of Anand and Sonam’s cutest moments together:

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:17 IST