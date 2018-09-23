Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja were all lovey-dovey at Milan fashion week. Priyanka Chopra also attended

Is going for a fashion show together officially a thing? After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ date at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary celebration, can we at least pretend that it is? Because these pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, spotted front row at the Giorgio Armani fashion show, warrant a special moment of appreciation. Giving them company was Armani muse, Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett:

On Sunday, the newly-married and always-adorable couple continued their campaign for the cutest couple of Bollywood at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended Giorgio Armani’s spring/ summer 2019 show. They sat together and didn’t leave each other’s side at the event — notably their first fashion week photo op together as a couple. And what was it like? Well, for one, Sonam took over Vogue India’s Instagram Story and posted these behind-the-scenes pictures:

Sonam and Anand were beaming as they posed together in the back of a car and everywhere else they could. And they looked amazing, of course, but that’s kind of a requisite when you are Sonam Kapoor, no? Sonam wore a floor-length black Armani gown with a plunging neckline paired with a matching dinner jacket for the event, while Anand went classic in grey suit with a white shirt.

Sonam and Anand attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s fairytale engagement at Lake Como, Italy on Friday. A photo of Sonam, dressed in a heavily embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire and posing with Anand from the beautiful affair, was all over social media.

Priyanka Chopra is another fashion-forward Bollywood celebrity who was spotted at Milan Fashion Week, a day after her pictures with fiancé Nick Jonas from the Ambani bash basically took over social media.

On Saturday, Priyanka attended the show for Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion label known for dressing the world’s sexiest women -- from Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson to Beyoncé. Priyanka’s hair stylist documented Priyanka’s special outing on Instagram with a shot of the two and captioned it, “@priyankachopra last night for @dolcegabbana #show #event #Como #lakecomo #dolcegabbana #villaolmo #italy #celebrityhairstylist #hairstylist #hair #gabrielgeorgiou #priyankachopra.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:55 IST