Koffee with Karan preview: SS Rajamouli says ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas is the bad boy, not Rana Daggubati. Watch video

Karan Johar managed the coup as he brought together the Baahubali trio -- director Rana Daggubati and actors Prabhas and SS Rajamouli - for his hit chat show, Koffee with Karan. Now, a promo from the episode is out and it seems the cinematic Baahubali, Prabhas, has no qualms about lying on the show. Rajamouli also confessed that Prabhas is the bad boy and not the series’ villain Bhallaladeva.

The promo video appears to be from the show’s coffee shot segment where celebs usually take a shot of coffee as they play a twisted version of ‘Never Have I Ever’. So, Rajamouli, the director was asked if he has ever been confused for an actor in the Baahubali series. The director took a shot and explained that people had assumed that he was the actor who played Kattappa.

Then came Prabhas and Rana’s turn. The two were asked if they had any friends with benefits, Prabhas answered no while Rana took a shot. The two were also asked if they have made out on the sets, and both the actors said ‘no’. And when Karan asked if they have lied while on the couch, Prabhas took a shot. So did he lie about dating?

Karan also tried to find if there was any truth to Prabhas dating Anushka Shetty, his costar in the Baahubali series. When Prabhas was asked if he was dating anyone, the actor said no. Never one to give up easily, Karan again the actor if rumours of him dating Anushka were true or not and he just looked at Karan and said, “So you have started now?” and had the others burst out laughing.

Karan also asked Rajamouli who was the bad boy between Prabhas and Rana and the director replied, “it is Prabhas, but you would be able to see that.” Rana chimed in and said, “I always get caught, but he doesn’t.”

Koffee with Karan airs on Star World every Sunday at 9 pm. Previously the show had Saif Ali Khan with his daughter Sara, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 10:55 IST