Koffee With Karan with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal: 6 things to expect from tonight’s episode

Their movies speak volumes about their potential, reminding us how talented they are. But this time, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurana are here to entertain us not through their movies but with their appearance on Karan Johar’s hit celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan season 6.

The handsome duo will be seen battling it out in the flaming rapid fire round and gaming zone and give the viewers a big scoop on the recipe to success. Here are the six things that you should expect from tonight’s episode:

1. Vicky talks about his foray into Bollywood and career graph

KJo talks about how he and Vicky were in a film together called Bombay Velvet. Towards the middle of the film, when the whole cast was shooting in Sri Lanka, he asked somebody who that boy was and they told him he was Vicky Kaushal, a new actor and Kay Kay Menon’s assistant cop in the film. After that, nothing and then he directly saw Masaan and felt that this was a familiar face and found out that he was the same actor from Bombay Velvet!

KJo asks him how he feels about breaking through with the films he’s done this year and emerged as a new-age actor. Vicky admits to having no vision or strategy and he just wanted to be in front of the camera and just wanted to act! Today, when he gets lead roles and features on the poster of films, he still thinks it’s surreal. When he decided to be actor, it was more of a question mark than a full-stop since he was lanky, curly haired with crooked teeth and a dark complexion. He thanks God for being really kind in this journey and he just took up some good scripts and good films made by good directors. The rest fell into place on his own.

2. Ayushmann addresses his Punjabi boy image

According to a report in The Quint, Karan asks the two actors about their clean and sweet image in public and how they look like the perfect, Punjabi boys. “There is no façade, because there is no fasaad,” Ayushmann tells him.

3. Vicky is a mumma’s boy

Karan ropes in Vicky’s friend to tell them more about the actor. He reveals that Vicky is a big time mumma’s boy. Whenever they go on a trip, Vicky calls up his mom and tells everything he ate that day, the previous day and also what he will eat on the next day. “It’s as though you’re on vacation with a fifth grader,” the friend told them.

4. Ayushmann is a real life sperm donor

Ayushmann, who played a sperm donor in his first film Vicky Donor, revealed that he has indeed donated sperm in real life as well. “I have donated sperms for real and I told Shoojit Sarcar that I know about it, I have donated sperms, he fell off his chair,” he said.

5. A girl flew down to Mumbai to hook up with Vicky

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a woman once flew down to Mumbai just to hook up with Vicky Kaushal. His friend said that Vicky didn’t understand her signs and ended up hooking up with another girl at the same party that night.

6. Karan reveals Katrina’s kind words for Vicky

Karan told Vicky how Katrina had said on his show that the two would look good together in a movie. On hearing the words, Vicky pretended to faint.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 15:41 IST