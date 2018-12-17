Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar reveals his real name, Ayushmann Khuranna says his wife’s father walked in on them

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar began the show without any opening monologues, a first in this season. He went straight to the point and introduced his two guests for the night, actors Ayushmann Khuranna and Vicky Kaushal.

After everyone took their seats, Karan talked to Ayushmann about the stellar year he has had in films. His movies Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho were both big successes that no one saw coming. Karan asked him if he had always wanted to be an actor and how it all feels to him. Ayushmann said that when he was young, he told his grandma that he wants to be an actor, and she wasn’t all up for the idea. He therefore formed two nukkad naatak troupes in Chandigarh, became a radio jockey and starred on Roadies. He said he rejected several films before Vicky Donor because he knew he had to make the best debut possible or he wouldn’t get good work after it.

Karan also mentioned how Vicky too is more or less an industry outsider. He talked about how they did Bombay Velvet together, in which Vicky had a small role. He remembered asking people who that guy was and everyone told him he plays the assistant cop to Kay Kay Menon. When Karan saw him again in Masaan, he thought he had seen him somewhere before.

Vicky said he always knew he wanted to be an actor in whatever capacity. He said that his looks made him doubt if he could ever be a ‘hero’ so he would always tell people he wants to be an actor.

Karan asked Vicky about why everyone associates him with all the problems of the sexual kind. He donated sperm in Vicky Donor, had erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhan and played son to a very virile man in Badhaai Ho. Karan also revealed that he was his first choice for the husband’s role in his short film Lust Stories, which eventually went to Vicky. In it, he played a man who couldn’t satisfy his wife in bed.

Ayushmann revealed that he has indeed donated sperm in real life. He said that him and two other contestants were tested for sperm donation for a task in Roadies. When he told director Shoojit Sircar about it, he fell off his chair.

Karan asked Vicky about his relationship status and Vicky confirmed that while it is still new, he is indeed in a relationship and very serious about it.

Karan then showed the two video messages from their friends and family. Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap revealed that before they were married, they decided to spend ‘quality time’ together at her home when her parents were away. While they were in the act, her father came back home and rung the bell. In a state of panic, Tahira tried to get Ayushmann to leave from the window but he decided to put his clothes back on and sit in the living room with all their books opened, ready to pretend that they were studying. Tahira opened the door to her father and told him that Ayushmann had come visiting for a study session. Her father bought it easily.

Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti revealed that Ayushmann’s name was initially Nishant but was changed when he turned three. Karan revealed that he too was called Rahul Kumar Johar for 12 days after he was born but his mother had a dream that he should be named Karan. When Ayushmann asked him if his name is now Karan Kumar Johar, the host revealed that indeed it was, leaving his two guests in shock.

One of Vicky’s friends said that he doesn’t know how to flirt. He said that a girl once flew down just to hook up with him but he didn’t realise it until the next day. Vicky said that by then he had already ‘fallen in love’ with another girl.

Karan then played an acting game with the two, and they were, self-admittedly, quite bad at it.

In the rapid fire round, Ayushmann revealed that his guilty pleasure is desi food, Bhumi is his favourite co-star, said he wanted to work with Alia the most, would take Deepika, Anushka and Katrina on a holiday, would drop everything to work with Rajkumar Hirani and wished that he had Vicky’s height. He chose Tabu over Neena Gupta as both him and his father have a crush on her.

Vicky too gave rather safe answers. He pretended to faint when Karan told him that Katrina wants to work with him, said he wants to work with Shoojit Sircar, he loves, hates and tolerates Ranbir Kapoor’s chilled out attitude. He said he would have been a better choice for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and would like to have done Ayushmann’s role in Andhadun. He said he had peed in the pool many times and when asked to choose between Karan Johar, Raju Hirani and Anurag Kashyap, he said that while Karan and Raju took him to people’s screens, Anurag was the one who took him to them.

The Rapid Fire round resulted in a tie.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:48 IST