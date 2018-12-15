Ishaan Khatter responds to dating rumours with Janhvi Kapoor, says he has spoken about it on Koffee With Karan

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made an impressive pair in their much-talked about film Dhadak. Their fantastic off screen chemistry had even fuelled the rumours of a relationship. The two continue to remain close but have denied the rumours.

After Janhvi denied having an affair with him on chat show Koffee With Karan, Ishaan told Pinkvilla that he was also quizzed by Karan in an episode which is yet to air. Reacting on the same, he said, “He didn’t joke about it but asked the question on a serious note. He generally puts everyone under the scanner. I spoke to him (about dating Janhvi) on the show. The episode will air soon.” Ishaan will be seen sharing the couch with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor on the show.

Ishaan is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, a few months before the release of Dhadak.

Janhvi appeared on Koffee With Karan for the first time with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Known for digging the lives of the celebrities, host Karan Johar had asked Janhvi if she was dating Ishaan. To this, the newcomer had said a straight no but Arjun was quick to mention how Ishaan continues to hover around her all the time.

Janhvi and Ishaan also featured together on the covers of Filmfare and Harper’s Bazaar magazines. Earlier, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Janhvi had spoken about Ishaan, “Till now, he is the only person I have worked with, and it was easy to team up with him because I think we get along really well. Also, as an actor, I am in awe of him and the way he approaches his scenes. Plus, he has great energy (as an actor), and it is probably because he is new too. But what helped me a lot was the fact that he is (a) more experienced (actor) than me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 17:48 IST