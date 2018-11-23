Brothers in arms Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to appear on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan. See pics

Looks like this season of Koffee With Karan is all about family bonding. After the father and daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we will soon be seeing siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on the show. Host Karan Johar has now revealed that the latest Bollywood celebs to grace the show will be Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Karan Johar on Thursday shared a picture of himself with the duo and captioned: “Brothers in arms! #koffeewithkaran @shahidkapoor @ishaan95 @houseofpixels @starworldindia @hotstar.”

The three are dressed in monochrome shades in a blazer-shirt-pant combination. While Shahid sports a pair of check-patterned pants, Ishaan can be seen wearing striped ones.

Shahid has appeared on Koffee With Karan five times - with Esha Deol (2005), Kareena Kapoor Khan (2007), Priyanka Chopra (2007), Sonakshi Sinha (2014) and finally with wife Mira Rajput (2017). Of these, he was in a publicly acknowledged relationship with Kareena and a rumoured one with Priyanka when he appeared on the show.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter also shared a picture with his older half-brother and it seems to be from the same shoot. Ishaan is known to be really close to Shahid and never fails to show his affection for him. Sharing a new picture with Shahid, he wrote: “Your wingman for life.”

In the past, too, Ishaan has never shied away from acknowledging how big a part Shahid plays in his life. In an interview to Filmfare magazine after the release of his film Dhadak, he had said how he idolised Shahid as a child. “Yes, of course. His first film (Ishq Vishk) released in 2003. I was eight when he became a film star. I was fascinated by it all. So I’d run around with him on his sets. I was on his sets almost every day. I’d watch the actors, the cinematographers... Initially, I loved him and idolised him. Then I started watching his films more seriously. I started asking him questions like how he prepared for a certain role, what inspired him or how he enacted a particular role. Eventually, I was able to assist in a film (Udta Punjab), in which he was also performing. I had my own set of responsibilities as well. It was interesting as I was both objective and subjective. Shahid’s been a big influence in my life.”

