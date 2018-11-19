Koffee With Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan says mom Amrita Singh dressed her up for dad Saif’s wedding with Kareena Kapoor

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker and show host Karan Johar welcomed the ‘dynamic duo’ of father Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara. The two, who were seen in matching monochrome outfits, cracked up a storm on the show with their conversations and revelations.

Karan began the show with a soliloquy on fathers and sons. He talked about his own father, late film director and producer, Yash Johar. He said his father loved him unconditionally and always supported him no matter what. He then invited Sara and Saif on the show.

Once they took their seats, Karan asked Sara if she was nervous considering this was her first formal introduction to the entertainment industry before her films Simmba and Kedarnath release. She said she was excited and nervous but it certainly didn’t come across in her confident demeanor.

Karan then got to the good bits, asking Saif and Sara about their modern family. Sara is Saif’s daughter from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. They talked about how he scolded her on phone and if her stepmon Kareena Kapoor intervenes in their fights. Sara said that her father once hung up on her twice after scolding her and Kareena and her mom usually try to calm her and Saif down when things gets heated.

While talking about her father’s second marriage, Sara responded with intelligence beyond her years. She told Karan that things never really got uncomfortable with them as everyone involved handled the relationship in most mature manner. “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she said.

Sara said that she is happy that her parents are centred in their lives and she now has ‘two comfortable homes to go to rather than one uncomfortable one’. “I would be like what should I call her – Kareena or Kareena aunty and my father would be like ‘you would not want to call her an aunty,” she said.

Saif also revealed how he wrote a note to Amrita the day he got married to Kareena. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he said.

Sara also talked about how her mother Amrita dressed her up to attend Saif and Kareena’s wedding. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said.

The two then talked about how Saif seems to have entered a new phase in his work as an actor. Since the success of his Netflix show Sacred Games, he says that he considers himself a better actor and working on the show and films like Kalakandi was a great learning experience for him.

He said was never really bothered by films that failed to do well at the box office. Sara said that that was because her father never derived all his happiness from his work and therefore there was no reason to be disappointed.

They also talked about the star power of her little half-brother, Taimur Ali Khan. Karan wondered if the two-year-old is the most sought after celebrity with the Indian paparazzi and Sara said she found it cute how he waves to the camerapersons outside his home.

Karan also showed an old clip of Sara from when she used to be quite heavier than right now. The clip showed her enacting a death scene with her brother Ibrahim while their mother made a video of the two. Another showed her lip-synching stylishly to a song.

Sara revealed that she was heavier back then due to PCOD and her dad also added, “pizza”. She joked her excessive hormones made her do things like that. “I had PCOD and I still do because of which I put on a lot of weight. There was a hormone problem. It made it hard for me to lose weight and the hormone level was high,” she said.

In the rapid fire round, Saif chose Deepika Padukone as the hottest star in the industry and Alia Bhatt as the better actor. He said he loves Kareena for her loyalty, hate her excessive stressing about things and tolerates her addiction to her phone. Sara said she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan and even asked Karan to set them up. Sara chose Alia and Deepika and her two favourite women in Bollywood. Kareena took the third place. Sara ended up winning the coffee hamper.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 09:10 IST