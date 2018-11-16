Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan make it to the launch of Soho House in Mumbai

Many Bollywood celebs were out on Thursday to attend the launch party of Soho House in Mumbai. Among the stars who were present at the do were Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Mira Rajput, Mandira Bedi and many others. For the uninitiated, Soho House is a club chain, meant for people in the creative fields.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her friend Anjani Dhavan at Hakkasan, Bandra while Malaika Arora was seen visiting her salon. Neha Dhupia accompanied by husband Angad Bedi was seen at Women’s Hospital in Mumbai, while Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya were spotted at the launch of the book The Rabbit And The Squirrel, written by Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi.

Kareena showed off her toned body as she made her way to the gym, while little Taimur was seen in his neighbourhood in Bandra.

Shweta Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta and Kritika Kamra at the Soho house launch party.

Mandira Bedi, Dino Morea, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet at the Soho House launch.

A sleepy Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra.

Malaika Arora at a salon in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor goes to gym.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Women’s Hospital, Mumbai.

Khushi with friend Anjani Dhavan at Hakkasan, Bandra.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:12 IST