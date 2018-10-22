Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 22, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shraddha Kapoor: I feel I should share my songs with the world, then I think I’m not ready

Actor Shraddha Kapoor shares that love penning songs and might share her compositions with everyone some time, but not right now. She also talks about her plans of taking up singing as a career along with acting.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2018 18:21 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Shraddha Kapoor,Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu,Bollywood
Actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore(Raajessh Kashyap /HT Photo)

Not just her on-camera performances, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her mellifluous renditions. Be it Sab Tera, Bezubaan Phir Se (ABCD2; 2015), Udja Re (Rock On 2; 2016), Do Jahaan (Haider; 2014) or Galliyan-Unplugged (Ek Villian; 2014), the actor has received love from music lovers, as well. In her free time, Shraddha often pens lyrics for songs. “I do write songs quite often... I enjoy doing it,” she reveals.

Read| Saina Nehwal’s parents treated me like their daughter, says Shraddha Kapoor

Asked if she plans to record and release an album anytime soon, the actor says, “I don’t know. Sometimes, I feel like I want to share [my songs] with the world, sometimes I don’t, so I keep oscillating between the two. Sometimes, I think should I share something on Instagram, like my poetry or something. But then I am like no, I am not ready.”

View this post on Instagram

@2bmeindia

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

If not an album, would she consider playback offers from Bollywood and then, balancing her singing and acting career? “It depends on so many things; does my director want me to sing or do I think I should sing, whether or not it will fit into the narrative of the film, and so on. I don’t want to sing randomly, I need to practice and do it properly. If I am singing, then I need to rehearse and train myself well. There’s a lot of time that goes into it; that does not mean that I am not ready to invest so much. But right now I am focusing on acting,” says Shraddha, who was recently seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Going forward, the actor will be seen in the multilingual film Saaho, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 18:17 IST

tags

more from bollywood