Not just her on-camera performances, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her mellifluous renditions. Be it Sab Tera, Bezubaan Phir Se (ABCD2; 2015), Udja Re (Rock On 2; 2016), Do Jahaan (Haider; 2014) or Galliyan-Unplugged (Ek Villian; 2014), the actor has received love from music lovers, as well. In her free time, Shraddha often pens lyrics for songs. “I do write songs quite often... I enjoy doing it,” she reveals.

Read| Saina Nehwal’s parents treated me like their daughter, says Shraddha Kapoor

Asked if she plans to record and release an album anytime soon, the actor says, “I don’t know. Sometimes, I feel like I want to share [my songs] with the world, sometimes I don’t, so I keep oscillating between the two. Sometimes, I think should I share something on Instagram, like my poetry or something. But then I am like no, I am not ready.”

If not an album, would she consider playback offers from Bollywood and then, balancing her singing and acting career? “It depends on so many things; does my director want me to sing or do I think I should sing, whether or not it will fit into the narrative of the film, and so on. I don’t want to sing randomly, I need to practice and do it properly. If I am singing, then I need to rehearse and train myself well. There’s a lot of time that goes into it; that does not mean that I am not ready to invest so much. But right now I am focusing on acting,” says Shraddha, who was recently seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Going forward, the actor will be seen in the multilingual film Saaho, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 18:17 IST