Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek shower love and blessings on Aaradhya on her 7th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan may be 76 years old but he remains a busy actor, jetting across the country and the world, for his various shooting assignments. Nonetheless, the Bollywood actor makes sure he finds time for his family. He took to his blog and wrote a note dedicated to his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who turns seven on Friday.

Sharing two pictures of Aaradhya, Amitabh wrote: “.. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house .. ... live long .. live happy .. live with pride ..”

One of the pictures is a close-up of Aaradhya, while in the other, she can be seen striking what looks like a dance pose.

Amitabh Bachchan shares these pictures of Aaradhya on his blog. (Srbachchan.tumblr.com)

Abhishek Bachchan, too, wished his daughter on her birthday, with a post on Instagram. Sharing a collage of her pictures with her parents, Abhishek wrote: “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart.”

Amitabh has written about Aaradhya on his blog in the past, too. On the occasion of her 6th birthday in 2017, he had written: “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !! Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us ..”

Of his many blog posts, one can recall his letter addressed to granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya, written a few days before the release of his film, Pink. He had written: “And because you are women people, will force their thinking, their boundaries on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don’t let anyone’s opinion of who you should be friends with, dictate who you will be friends with. Don’t get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.”

It is still not clear what Aaradhya’s parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, have planned for her seventh birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:47 IST