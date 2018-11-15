Angad Bedi says his in-laws were livid when he told them about Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy, proposed marriage

Actor Angad Bedi has finally put all the speculations to rest about his hush-hush wedding with Neha Dhupia in May this year. A lot of secrets came out in the open as Neha invited husband Angad on her radio chat show, No Filter Neha. True to the theme of the show, the host made her guest spill the beans on his sudden marriage and past relationships only to find herself at the centre of the conversation. Neha is currently expecting their first child and is reportedly set to deliver in December. The couple had got married in a very private ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi on May 10 this year.

Talking about what led to their sudden marriage planned within four days, Angad confirmed that it was Neha’s pregnancy that led the couple to finally tie the knot after several years of relationship. Angad revealed how he landed with his parents at Neha Dhupia’s house to break the news of his then girlfriend’s pregnancy and propose marriage.

In his words, the actor and his family had received a warm welcome at her house and it was only after gorging on gulab jamuns, dosa, tea and beer that he finally decided to break the news. He spoke about how this was followed by silence and then a huge showdown as his in-laws blasted him for creating such a situation. Neha’s mother went mad upon hearing the news and even suffered from nose bleeding amid the outburst.

Angad told the host and wife Neha, “Considerig that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump as she walked the ramp at a fashion week with husband Angad Bedi . (AFP)

The actor also revealed that Neha’s parents always wanted her to settle down with Angad but she was never able to make up her mind about the marriage. Moving ahead, Angad shared how they had only four days to plan the wedding, which did not go down well with his close friends. The actor opened up about how his best friend and cricketer Yuvraj Singh had taken serious offence and shared an offensive tweet to register his disappointment. Angad clarified on the show that he had tried to approach him but since the cricketer was busy with IPL, the two couldn’t get in touch in time.

Sharing some trivia about the nuptials, Neha also spoke about how she had no wedding dress 10 hours before the wedding. As she decided to look up for a traditional dress in her existing wardrobe, the bridal ensemble had arrived right on time. The actor was appreciated for her bridal look as she donned a baby pink lehenga for her D-day. The groom had chosen a white sherwani topped with a pink turban and complemented her to perfection.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 12:52 IST