Pregnant Neha Dhupia shares sweet video of husband Angad Bedi kissing her baby bump

Neha Dhupia is one happy mama-to-be. On Thursday, the actor shared what is arguably her cutest Instagram post ever. The sweet video shows her husband, actor Angad Bedi, holding her waist, and kissing her growing baby bump as they sit on a bed. The 40-second long home video gives a raw, unfiltered, candid look at the pregnant star’s relationship with her husband.

“When you are dancing for two ??... these are the best moves we could come up with... were jus glad the songs a blockbuster and so will be the film ??????... #loveyatri #chogadawithbae #lovetakesover ... all the best @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma for the big day tomorrow ... spread the love people!” Neha Dhupia captioned the intimate video, along with a kissy face emoji. The post is a part of a dance challenge, #chogadawithlove, to promote Salman Khan’s film Loveyatri that releases on Friday. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Loveyatri’s new dance challenge seems to have become a hit with celebrities, garnering videos from the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. In the #chogadawithlove videos posted to Instagram, stars show off dance moves that caricature the lyrics of LoveYatri’s new festive dance number, Chogada.

On Thursday, Thugs of Hindostan star, Katrina Kaif also posted a video of her dancing to the electric song. She shared she learned the Chogada dance routine in 10 minutes. And her efforts aren’t going unnoticed. Katrina’s short and sweet performance was incredible, she even had two choreographers/back-up dancers.

“All the best for today , ur going to be awesome @aaysharma Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes ??#ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma,” Katrina wrote with the video.

Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri focusses on a love story set around the annual Navratri festival in Gujarat. The film will introduce two new actors -- Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Written by Naren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released on Friday, October 5.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 11:18 IST