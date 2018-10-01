Inside Neha Dhupia’s baby shower with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor. Don’t miss the happy husband Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are soon to become parents. On Sunday, the duo held a baby shower, a bash that was attended by some of their closest pals from the industry. Now, pictures from inside the party have appeared online and they are obviously lovely. A host of Bollywood celebs made to the do and included Neha’s best friends Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan and her husband actor Kunal Kemmu, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Many others too made it to the party including Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani to name a few. While Soha shared pictures on her Instagram page, many like Angad and Kiara created Insta stories. In one of them, Neha and Angad can be seen cutting a lovely three-tier cake.

Neha and Angad had a hush hush wedding in May this year and after three months, jointly announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. They posted similar messages on social media to let the word know: “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus.”

It may be recalled that soon after their marriage, gossip circles in Mumbai were abuzz that Neha was expecting a child, a point that her father Pradeep had denied. On the work front, Neha hosts a hit chat show (as a podcast) called No Filter Neha. She has been seen in small but significant roles in films like Tumhari Sulu, Netflix Web series Lust Stories and will soon be seen in Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela. Angad, meanwhile, starred in sports drama Soorma after making his mark in Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu starrer Pink sometime back.

