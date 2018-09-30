Neha Dhupia’s baby shower attended by who’s who of Bollywood. See pics

Dozens of Bollywood stars turned up for Neha Dhupia’s baby shower in Mumbai. Pictures from the event are all over the internet. Neha, dressed in a white dress and wearing a tiara of flowers can be seen in the pictures with husband, actor Angad Bedi.

Others present at the do were actors Suniel Shetty, who came with wife Mana, Preity Zinta, Arbaaz Khan, who came with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Rahul Bose, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha, Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao. Also present were directors Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Abhishek Kapoor and Kabir Khan. Salman Khan’s sisters, Arpita and Alvira were also spotted.

Dhupia, 37, and Bedi, 35, got married on May 10 this year in a secret ceremony. They announced Neha’s pregnancy in a joint statement three months later.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Angad said that life as a married man “has been great. I want to come home to a partner and I really look forward to spending time with Neha. She has got a great sense of humour and makes me laugh all the time. We speak the same language, so we always have so much to share.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 16:40 IST