Neha Dhupia reveals the reason she waited so long to announce her pregnancy

Actor Neha Dhupia, who surprised fans when she and Angad Bedi jointly announced that they had quietly married in May, and only three months later declared that she was pregnant, has revealed why she kept the news to herself so long.

In an interview to Mid Day, Neha said that she feared her career would suffer had she revealed her pregnancy earlier. The actor was then filming Helicopter Eela with Kajol, and her talk show, No Filter Neha. “I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high,” she said. Neha stressed that she does not intend on taking a maternity leave. “It’s not that I am against women who decide to take those months off. It’s my choice.”

Neha has been proudly been making public appearances after announcing her pregnancy. She celebrated two birthday parties in Delhi and Mumbai in August and even walked the ramp at the recent Lakme India Fashion Week.

Neha and Angad took to Twitter to confirm rumours of her pregnancy in August. “Ha! Turns out this rumour is true,” Angad wrote. The couple also shared a series of special portraits, showing them in different poses.

Speaking about Angad, Neha said in the Mid Day interview that, “He is the best dad-in-the-making but I am worried what will happen when he and the baby will gang up on me.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Angad had said that he was very proud of the person Neha is. “I feel very proud when I see her do so well. She has done some great work in cinema and made a name for her. She is an accomplished woman and I treasure it because she gives me a great perspective of life. She has kept her relationship with people intact. It’s easier said than done but to be a liked person by all is not easy. And Neha does it so effortlessly,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:52 IST