How rich is LeBron James? A look at NBA legend's net worth as he joins Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has announced that he will join the Philadelphia 76ers for what he says will be his final NBA contract. As the basketball icon begins a new chapter, here's a look at his net worth, salary and how he built his fortune. Lebron James has announced he will join the Philadelphia 76ers for his final NBA contract. (AP)

What is LeBron James' net worth and NBA salary According to Celebrity Net Worth, James has earned more than $580 million in NBA salary alone during his career. When his career earnings crossed $501 million, he overtook Kevin Durant to become the highest-earning player in NBA history. On February 7, 2023, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in the league, and in March 2024, he achieved the milestone of being the first player to accumulate 40,000 career points.

James' combined salary and endorsement earnings across his career add up to more than $1.3 billion. He holds endorsement partnerships with several big brands, including Nike, Sprite, Beats by Dre, AT&T, Walmart and Upper Deck. The publication notes that his lifetime deal with Nike alone is estimated to be worth over $1 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

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James entered the NBA in 2003 as the first overall draft pick with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning Rookie of the Year and two MVP awards before moving to the Miami Heat in 2010. He won two titles with Miami, then returned to Cleveland and won a championship in 2016 by coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and won a fourth title in 2020. He has been named MVP four times and is a 22-time NBA All-Star, according to BBC.

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LeBron James joins the Philadelphia 76ers James left the Lakers last month after eight years with the team. Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat were also said to be interested in signing him.

Announcing his decision on X, James said, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fanbase and start this incredible journey one last time.”

He also spoke about his past teams, saying, “Miami I'll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always [be] home.”