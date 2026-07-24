Nicolás Otamendi family, net worth: All on Argentina defender's wife and kids as he announces international retirement
Nicolás Otamendi announced his retirement from international soccer at age 38, with 139 caps. As the defender of Argentina team, he played in four World Cups.
Argentina’s seasoned defender Nicolás Otamendi has formally declared his retirement from international soccer, marking the conclusion of a career that included participation in four World Cup tournaments.
Otamendi, 38,departs with an international record of 139 caps for Argentina since his debut in 2009. Over the course of his career, he played a crucial role in some of the national team’s most significant accomplishments.
Otamendi was vital to Argentina’s successful 2022 World Cup campaign, aiding in the achievement of the nation’s third World Cup title. He also played a key part in the team’s triumphs in the Copa América in both 2021 and 2024.
Nicolás Otamendi bids farewell to Argentina national team
"Today I find myself writing the hardest words of my entire career," Otamendi stated on Instagram. “I bid farewell to the Argentina national team, but I am immensely proud to have represented my country. Whilst titles go down in history, the love for these colors lasts a lifetime."
Also Read: Bart Scott net worth and salary: How rich is former Ravens all-pro? All on his ESPN firing as co-host speaks out
Expressing gratitude to his supporters, he said, “Thank you, Argentina. Thank you for letting me fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion and of wearing the most beautiful shirt in the world.”
A look at Nicolás Otamendi's career
Beyond his international career, Otamendi enjoyed a 16-year tenure in Europe, featuring spells at FC Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, and Benfica. Throughout his time abroad, he secured 21 significant titles, nine of which were won with Manchester City from 2015 to 2020.
Currently, Otamendi is a player for River Plate in Argentina, having joined the club earlier this year after departing Benfica as a free agent. His contract with River Plate extends until 2027.
Nicolas Otamendi's net worth
As of 2026, Nicolas Otamendi's estimated net worth stands at $15 million, according several reports. The majority of this wealth has been accumulated through his professional football career, which includes participation in the international World Cup and stints with several clubs, including Vélez, Porto, Valencia, and currently Benfica.
Nicolás Otamendi wife and kids
Otamendi is wed to his long-term partner, Celeste Rey. The couple has been in a relationship since their teenage years and has maintained a relatively private romance, despite Otamendi's successful career with clubs like Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, Benfica, and the Argentina national team.
They are parents to three children: a son named Valentín and two daughters, Morena and Mía. While Otamendi has shared some family pictures on social media, he has largely chosen to keep his wife and children away from public attention.
His family has consistently supported him throughout his career, accompanying him as he transitioned from one European country to another, while also maintaining strong connections to Argentina. Family holds significant importance for Otamendi, as evidenced by the tattoos of his children's names on his body.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More