Why is Jeremy Doku not playing today in Belgium vs Iran World Cup game? Major health update on Manchester City star

Jeremy Doku’s absence from Belgium’s World Cup match against Iran has sparked plenty of discussion, especially after the recent controversy surrounding the Manchester City winger. However, Belgium have made it clear that Doku is not missing the game because of the debate over his plans to attend the birth of his first child. Instead, the 24-year-old has been ruled out due to illness. With Belgium needing a win after their 1-1 draw against Egypt, Doku’s absence is a significant setback as the team looks to avoid an early exit from the tournament. Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Belgium v Egypt - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Why is Jeremy Doku missing Belgium vs Iran? Doku started and played 86 minutes in Belgium’s opening Group G match against Egypt. Although he travelled to the World Cup carrying a cold, he was fit enough to feature in that game and looked to have recovered.

That situation changed in the days that followed. According to Belgium’s medical staff, Doku suffered a relapse linked to a respiratory infection. As a result, the decision was taken to leave him out of the squad for the Iran match rather than risk making his condition worse.

Speaking about the decision, Royal Belgian Football Association sporting director Vincent Mannaert said: “It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the final group match against New Zealand.”

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Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia also backed the medical team’s recommendation.

“I don’t want to get players to play when they’re not 100 per cent medically,” Garcia said.

“He managed to play against Egypt. Since then, there are ups and downs in life and the medical staff decided to take things a little bit further and give him time to recover.”

France Pierron controversy explained Doku’s illness comes at a time when he has already been at the centre of a heated discussion. The winger faced criticism after reports emerged that he wanted to leave the United States during the tournament to be present for the birth of his first child in England.

The debate intensified when French journalist France Pierron criticised the idea on air, saying she was “outraged” and claiming that “the father serves no purpose” during childbirth. Her remarks drew criticism from many viewers and football fans.

Pierron later apologized for the comments, but the discussion continued across several countries. Despite the attention surrounding the issue, Belgium have stressed that Doku’s absence against Iran is entirely due to his health condition and nothing else.

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With Doku unavailable, Leandro Trossard has been selected on the left wing, while Romelu Lukaku starts after making his return from injury against Egypt.