Zlatan Ibrahimovic ignores Argentina, France and Brazil as he names surprise FIFA World Cup winner

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed the US to pull off a shock FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, as the former Sweden striker has ignored traditional heavyweights like Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil. The co-hosts defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their opener and then secured a 2-0 victory against Australia to grab a knockout berth. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a huge prediction. (AFP)

Speaking after their victory against Australia, Ibrahimovic was asked if he thought the US had a realistic chance of going all the way; he simply replied, "Yes."

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‘If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing’ Speaking on Fox Sports, he praised their performance and asked their supporters to believe in the team. "If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing," he said.

"They have the country behind them, and when you have this support, it’s difficult to beat you. They had a good performance today. To be honest, Australia was not a threat today.

"I said it before, that whatever happened before the World Cup (doesn't matter). It is important what happens now. Now, the momentum they have, that is what they need. They just need to continue bringing confidence from game to game. The third game, let's see what happens now, they can rest some players now that they have qualified. It is looking good," he added.

An own goal from Cameron Burgess in the 11th minute gave them the lead against Australia, and then a header from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Speaking after the match, US head coach Mauricio Pochettino said, "I think we need to keep believing and approach every single day like we did from day one. Believing that we can win. Knowing that we need to work really hard, building our journey every day to the next game."

"It’s not changed much, my view or my dreams or what I am seeing. It’s much better when you show good performances and win the games. I think it makes everything easier.

"But at the same time it’s to keep believing. Before we were talking after one game and three points. Now it’s two games, six points. Now we need to go for the next one and be sure that we are going to arrive in a good condition like we arrive in the last two games.

"We need to work hard, be responsible, be disciplined, keep being very tough with ourselves to push to be better and better every day, not to be relaxed.

"The IQ that I have in my players in the squad is so high above the average. That is why I know, with our help, because we as a coaching staff are very demanding, we are going to keep the same way," he added.