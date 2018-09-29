Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia post adorable pics on Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first birthday. See here

Babies of Bollywood are having a field day. If Taimur Ali Khan’s every little move is eagerly followed by the paparazzi, then his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, too, is the toast of the crowd. The little daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu turned one on Saturday and her parents and family friends have been posting pictures and making Instagram stories to celebrate the occasion.

Soha posted a picture on Instagram which was a basically a board announcing that Inaaya had turned one. It listed out all her ‘achievements’. Sample some of them: it said that Inaaya’s favourite words, for instance, include ‘mama’, ‘papa’, ‘dada’ and ‘gogum’ (?). Her abilities include clapping, giving flying kisses and making animal sounds. It proudly declares that she is 22 pounds in weight and has 8 teeth! Aww!

Sharing it, Soha wrote: “One”.

Turns out everyone is in a celebratory mood for Inaaya. Soon-to-be mom Neha Dhupia shared a lovely picture of herself with Inaaya in the pool as her husband Angad Bedi looks on. She can be seen planting a kiss on Inaaya’s cheek as Soha holds on to her little bundle of joy. In another picture, in the same setting, Inaaya’s dad Kunal Kemmu is also in the pool.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote: “Happy first birthday our little princess Inaaya ... may you be blessed with all the love and happiness in the world @rjdeigg.”

Little Inaaya is often spotted with her mother or with her nannies in and across Bandra and Khar in Mumbai.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 17:51 IST