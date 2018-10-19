Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi’s love story was a filmy love triangle. Check out their Humans of Bombay post

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their first child together after the two tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in May this year. The Tumhari Sulu actor has now shared her love story with Humans of Bombay and reposted it on Instagram for her fans. A look at their filmy love story is enough to call it a perfect fairytale.

Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha said, “He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her 1 day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man.”

Stressing on the part played by food in their friendship, Neha adds, “We were both away from home in Mumbai, so I always relied on him for support. He lived a bachelor life & the 1 place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends–there was no façade & no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part! In fact, he was the 1st call after a major heartbreak & he talked me through it–I’m sure there was a hidden motive!”

The actor also spilled the beans on how she was caught unaware when Angad straight away asked her parents for her hand in marriage. She said, “He wasn’t low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn’t ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately. After that shoot, he showed up at my parents’ doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage….I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn’t subtle about his love for me!”

But the credit of bringing them together goes to Karan Johar who had screamed at a party “Can you not see this?! Are you blind?” while hinting at their strong bond.

Neha reveals how the wedding was not planned and she had to pick her wedding trousseau in two days, “When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee & propose. He told me I’d already wasted 4 years & declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!’”

Neha and Angad will soon be parents to a kid and claim to have not planned it at all, just like their wedding. She has expressed how she is a changed person and waits for him to come home. Talking about their current routine, Neha said, “He’s currently shooting both day & night. When he comes back at 7 am, he makes me breakfast & then goes to sleep. We’re still figuring it all out & don’t expect to have it all together. Everytime we’ve planned our lives, they’ve fallen apart–so we’re sticking to the unplanned! The wedding, the baby, the parenting..we’re winging it all!!!” Nehais also working on her chat show No Filter Neha and has already dropped insights from the episodes featuring Kajol and Katrina Kaif.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 11:30 IST