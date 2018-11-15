Karan Johar to sip coffee with Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Koffee With Karan two years after their public fight

All seems to be well between Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar as the actor recently shot for director’s talk show Koffee With Karan along with wife Kajol. While Kajol and Karan started talking again after their friendship turned sour a few years ago, Ajay also seems to have left all the differences behind to join Kajol on the Koffee couch. The lady graced the show in a black ensemble and shared a glimpse of their outing with the caption, “All is well.....”

The couple had a fallout with the filmmaker during the clash of Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office in 2016. The two films were pitted against each other and were the big Diwali releases of the year. A tweet by Kamaal R Khan had led to an ugly showdown between Ajay and Karan as Kajol chose to side with her husband. Ajay had accused Karan of bribing a film critic to say negative things about Shivaay, to which Kajol had replied ‘Shocked’. This ended Kajol and Karan’s decades-old friendship after delivering several blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan had also talked about the fight in his book titled An Unsuitable Boy. He had written that Ajay had said nasty things to him even before the films’ clash at the box office. Karan had said, “She can never come back to my life. I wouldn’t like to give her a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.”

In an interview with CNN News 18, Karan had said, “Ajay Devgn called me and shouted at me and said some really nasty things because he heard at a party that I’d said some things about his wife. She was one of my closest relationships, as close as family could get, but it got unpleasant.”

Referring to Kamaal’s tweet, he had said in the interview, “Ajay said I’d bribed a trade analyst to write bad things about his film and praise mine, then he put out a statement saying there should be an investigation and she retweeted it saying ‘SHOCKING’. And that was it… I don’t want to say anything more, but yes one thing I’d like to say & I stand by it is that this is not a phase, a feeling that will change. No matter what, she’s out of my life.”

However, it was the birth of his twins Roohi and Yash last year that made Kajol mend fences with her old friend. The filmmaker had shared a beautiful picture of the kids on Instagram and the actor had liked the picture. The two eventually became friends again on the social media and will now be seen sipping coffee together on the chat show.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 18:04 IST