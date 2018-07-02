Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar posed for a photo and fans are already demanding a movie

The Ambani family hosted a tonne of Bollywood stars at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement but there is one reunion that stood out above the rest. Director Karan Johar and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together for a happy photo at the event on Saturday.

“Years of love....years of movies....memories forever...,” Karan captioned the photo of the trio. Seeing them together after years, the fans started demanding a movie helmed by Karan and starring SRK and Kajol.

“Would love if you guys make a movie together soon... @karanjohar under ur direction sir starring @iamsrk & @kajol,” wrote a fan. “PLEASE make a new movie with them together!!! It‘s always magic, when they play together!,” commented another. “Pls make a movie with kajol and srk,” a fan commented. “Please do a love story movie with SRK and Kajol very soon 5 years is too long to wait to see them together best on screen couple,” read another comment.

Karan has previously directed both Shah Rukh and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. All of these films were big box office and critical successes.

Karan and Kajol had a fallout in 2016 when his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released with her husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Ajay had accused Karan of bribing self-appointed film critic Kamaal R Khan to write negatively about his film, Shivaay. Karan spoke about his growing rift with the Devgns in his book An Unsuitable Boy, which was released in January 2017. Karan blamed Ajay for pushing the situation over the edge in an interview to Vir Sanghvi in February. “He called me and shouted at me and said some really nasty things because he heard at a party that I’d said some things about his wife. I just felt that hearsay cannot be the reason for anyone to pick up the phone and say unsavoury things to anyone else. You have to give me the chance to defend myself.”

“He put out a statement saying there should be an investigation and she (Kajol) retweeted it saying ‘SHOCKING’. And that was it. I felt she should’ve not allowed her husband to say such things about me and even if he had, she shouldn’t have endorsed and thirdly she should’ve picked up the phone and called me and said sorry for that entire situation. I’d like to say and I stand by it is that this is not a phase, a feeling that will change. No matter what, she’s out of my life,” he added.

Things got better between the two in August 2017 when they followed each other on social media. “Kajol is, has always been and will always remain more than special to me, for the time to come. Always,” Karan had said in November.

Talking about doing a film with Kajol, Shah Rukh told IANS in the past, “If there’s a nice film, if it’s interesting and different… maybe a mature love story, that would be nice. We (Bollywood) don’t make too many of those. Perhaps Kajol and I… well, I could be totally presumptous about it, but we would be perhaps a good pair as we have done films together for the last 22 years. It will be interesting to be cast in a mature love story, not a peppy or happy-go-lucky ones we’ve done before. In our stage, age and life, of whatever that we’ve seen, maybe we will be able to essay a different kind of emotion as actors.”

