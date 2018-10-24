Mira Rajput is a hands-on, loving mother to son Zain Kapoor, daughter Misha in new pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, 24, showed of her newborn son, Zain Kapoor, for the first time at the Mumbai airport. Mira gave birth to their second child in September and after waiting for weeks, we almost got a glimpse of his sweet face on Tuesday. New airport photos and videos on social media show Mira as a hands-on, loving mom to her children, son Zain and two-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor.

The sweet photos show the doting mother-of-two cradling her newborn son Zain as they made their way outside the airport, although the baby’s face was hidden under a blanket. They were accompanied by Misha and a nanny who tended to the little girl. New mom Mira wore black skinny jeans and a simple white tee for the family travels.

After welcoming son Zain on September 5, actor Shahid Kapoor reflected on how becoming a father for the second time had affected his work and life in general. A couple of days after Zain’s birth, he revealed the name of their newborn son on Twitter. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote in his tweet. He also thanked Mira’s doctor in a special post.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been an adorable duo since they tied the knot in July 2015 at Delhi. The couple are also parents to two-year-old daughter Misha. On the work front, Shahid will begin work on his new film, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. He will also be seen in a biopic on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 12:02 IST