Shahid Kapoor posts first pic with Mira Rajput after son Zain’s birth and it is a cute throwback

It’s not even Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped Shahid Kapoor from winning all the #tbt awards out there. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor showed off his love for wife Mira Rajput with a sweet throwback photo of the lovebirds. It was less than a fortnight ago that Shahid and Mira became parents to their son Zain Kapoor, which made their adorable throwback photo that much better. The couple are also parents to two-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor.

While new mom Mira is all smiles in the photo simply captioned “#throwback”, Shahid looks pensive and brooding. Check out the picture below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been an adorable duo since they tied the knot in July 2015 at Delhi. And while the husband and wife keep their private lives pretty private, they still manage to share plenty of sweet family moments on their social media accounts.

Whether they’re giving each other heart eyes and they’re holding hands or being adorable with their daughter Misha in picture-perfect snaps, you will no doubt swoon over their best moments together.

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has begun prep for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. He will also be seen in a biopic on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

Speaking to Mid Day, Shahid said that while in the case of Misha, he was off work for several months, in case of his second child, despite his best efforts, he just couldn’t do much. “During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances.”

