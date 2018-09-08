Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput bring Zain home as rest of the family shows up. See pics

All news about Bollywood on Friday was dominated by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s newborn son, Zain Kapoor. Viewers and readers have been anxious for a glimpse of the baby. On Friday, Mira and Zain were finally discharged from hospital and sent home, where they were welcomed by family members such as Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim, half-brother Ishaan Khatter, father Pankaj Kapoor with wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter, Sanah Kapur.

At the airport, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen leaving for the US with her daughter, Aaradhya. In the picture, Aaradhya looks as happy as ever. Also spotted at the airport was actor Sonam Kapoor.

The Manmarziyaan team has also picked up the pace in promoting their film. Abhishek Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were in Delhi at a concert while director Anurag Kashyap was seen at the film’s special screening in Mumbai. Also present at the screening were Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi.

Some celebs were spotted just doing their bit -- Dimple Kapadia was spotted outside the salon, BBlunt, and looked a million bucks. Meanwhile, Nushrat Barucha was spotted in Bandra and Mandana Karimi was photographed in Juhu.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur at Shahid’s home.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor walk in with their children.

Neelima Azim and Ishaan Khatter at Shahid’s home.

Aaradhya Bachchan with her mother Aishwarya Rai at the airport.

Dimple Kapadia at BBlunt salon, Juhu.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Hakkasan, Bandra

Sonam Kapoor impresses in her grey airport look.

Mandana Karimi at Le Sutra restaurant in Mumbai.

Manmarziyaan screening in Mumbai saw Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi in attendance.

Nushrat Barucha seen in Bandra.

Manmarziyaan concert in Delhi

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 17:20 IST