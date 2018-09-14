Mira Rajput thanks fans for their wishes and gifts for Zain, says donate to kids more in need

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child recently. Zain Kapoor, as they have named their newborn son, received several wishes and gifts from his parents’ fans, family and friends.

Mira took to Instagram on Friday to thank her fans for their wishes. “Thank you to all those who have sent some beautiful gifts for Zain,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories. Mira also asked her fans to send the gifts intended to her son to those more in need. “We are so fortunate and extremely grateful for all we have, but there are families and babies who are much more in need. Please send your products/gifts to those in need instead and make another baby’s world a happier place,” she added.

Mira brought her son home last Friday after giving birth to him on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She was visited by her mother, sister and Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter, father Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak.

Shahid tweeted on Wednesday that he is pulling out of his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s promotions because as his elder daughter Misha is not well. He said that he puts his family and children above all else and hopes to resume promotions for the film.

“The last few days have been tough,” he wrote. “Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.”

Neelima spoke to SpotboyE about Zain and said, “Shahid and Mira now have a complete family. I am in the best phase of my life. Misha has been the love of my life ever since she was born. And now, Zain joins her. He is a beautiful child. We all have toiled very hard in our lives and now just reaping happiness.”

She continued, “He is gloriously good-looking. I see a bit of everyone in him. He will turn out to be as handsome as his father and chacha (Ishaan).”

Shahid will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which will release on September 21. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 15:41 IST