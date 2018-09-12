Shahid Kapoor pulls out of Batti Gul events as daughter Misha falls ill, says being a parent is above all else

Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday said that he has had to pull out of his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s promotions because of the recent birth of his son and the his daughter Mira’s ill health. The actor took to Twitter to share that he puts his family and children above all else and hopes to resume promotions for the film.

“The last few days have been tough,” he wrote. “Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon.”

Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, gave birth to their son last week at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The couple was photographed taking the newborn, named Zain Kapoor, home a few days later. Several visitors including Shahid’s immediate family were spotted visiting them at their home. Shahid’s mother, Neelima Azim, half-brother Ishaan Khatter, father Pankaj Kapoor and his wife Supriya Pathak paid a visit to the new parents.

The couple also has a two-year-old daughter Misha, who Shahid said was also running a fever. Grandmom Neelima spoke to SpotboyE about Zain and said, “Shahid and Mira now have a complete family. I am in the best phase of my life. Misha has been the love of my life ever since she was born. And now, Zain joins her. He is a beautiful child. We all have toiled very hard in our lives and now just reaping happiness.”

She continued, “He is gloriously good-looking. I see a bit of everyone in him. He will turn out to be as handsome as his father and chacha (Ishaan).”

Talking about Misha, she added, “Misha and I form a great energetic team, we have so much of ‘We time’ together. Misha is also learning dancing, kathak seekh rahi hai. And after Misha and now Zain, I have so much of love, gratitude and forgiveness in my heart. I feel so good and happy.”

Meanwhile, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, will release on September 21.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:59 IST