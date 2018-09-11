Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s son Zain is gloriously good looking, reveals grandma Neelima Azim

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are on top of the world as they welcome son Zain to their lives. Joining them in their moment of happiness are their parents. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim spoke to entertainment portal Spotboye about the children in the family, Zain and Misha Kapoor.

About grandson Zain, she said, “Shahid and Mira now have a complete family. I am in the best phase of my life. Misha has been the love of my life ever since she was born. And now, Zain joins her. He is a beautiful child. We all have toiled very hard in our lives and now just reaping happiness.”

Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha Kapoor as they visited hospital to meet the newborn Zain.

Neelima Azim with Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

The veteran actor said she had a dream that Shahid and Mira would be blessed with a son that came true but the parents themselves “had no preference” in terms of gender of the baby. In fact, even the name Zain was decided when Shahid and Mira were expecting Misha. “At the time of Misha’s birth only, Zain was decided. It was that it will be Misha if it is a girl (combination of Mira and Sasha) and if it is a boy, it will be Zain. Long back I had shared the name with Shahid. I had told Shahid that I love four names- Shahid, Ishaan, Zain and Kaamraan,” she said.

Talking about Zain, she added, “He is gloriously good-looking. I see a bit of everyone in him. He will turn out to be as handsome as his father and chacha (Ishaan).”

Talking about the two-year-old daughter of Shahid, Misha, she added, “Misha and I form a great energetic team, we have so much of ‘We time’ together. Misha is also learning dancing, kathak seekh rahi hai. And after Misha and now Zain, I have so much of love, gratitude and forgiveness in my heart. I feel so good and happy.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 09:14 IST