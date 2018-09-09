Shahid Kapoor’s mom Neelima can hardly contain her happiness with Zain and Misha around

Having a newborn in a family always energises everybody around. The Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput household is no different. The birth of their second child, whom they have named Zain, has brought the families of former spouses Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem together. Shahid’s home has seen a steady flow of family members including half-brother Ishaan Khatter, Pankaj’s current wife Supriya Pathak, and her daughter Sanah Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter and his mother Neelima Azeem are delighted to welcome Zain into the family. (IANS)

Now, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Neelima has spoken at length about the whole experience. She said: “It’s been joyous. the family is complete, Shahid and Mira now have a beautiful son and a daughter.. so it feels great. Misha has got a young brother and we have got wonderful grandchildren, so the feeling is difficult to describe in words but I guess, I feel on the top of the world and very grateful. It is very exciting as there is so much to do.”

Speaking about how 2-year-old Misha is taking in the idea of having a younger brother, Neelima said that it is indeed a “sweet and exciting part in her life”. She agrees that there will be a need of some emotional adjustment but she also added that both Shahid and Misha are doing great as parents. She also explained that Misha is essentially a “very soft and tender child” and how when she goes to the beach, she is more than keen to play with “puppies and babies” there. “... I think her parents are handling that very beautifully. They are balancing the act nicely. All the credit goes to Mira and Shahid,” she was quoted as saying.

She was asked if the couple had any specific desire for a girl or boy, Neelima said that it was never a bother for either of them. “No, No, I think both Shahid and Mira were very open to a girl because they are madly in love with Misha. Given that, they were happy to have a girl also but obviously, now it’s balanced out the act.”

Shahid Kapoor, seen along with his wife Mira Rajput with their newborn son and daughter Misha on September 7, 2018 in Mumbai. (IANS)

Pankaj Kapoor along with his wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapoor seen at actor Shahid Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai on September 7, 2018. (IANS)

She also added that while the final decision to name the baby Zain was Shahid and Mira’s, the name had been on the minds of the family members for a while. Since it means ‘beautiful’, it was also a natural choice.

Speaking about Mira’s health, Neelima was absolutely upbeat. She called her daughter-in-law a “rockstar” and how she is a brave and strong girl.

