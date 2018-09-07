Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor spotted with their newborn son for first time as they take him home. See pics

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has finally been discharged from the hospital after she gave birth to their son on Wednesday. The celebrity couple was spotted outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai with the baby and their two-year-old daughter Misha.

Shahid was seen outside the hospital with Misha on Thursday, who had arrived to visit her mother and baby brother. On Friday, Mira was visited by her sister and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor also arrived with wife Supriya Pathak to meet their grandson on Thursday.

Mira Rajput holding son Zain in her arms after leaving the hospital. Shahid Kapoor is seen holding daughter Misha. (Viral Bhayani)

Mira Rajput holding son Zain in her arms after leaving the hospital. Shahid Kapoor is seen holding daughter Misha. (Viral Bhayani)

In a news report to Republic TV, Pankaj said: “I am very delighted that a new bundle of joy has come to our house. A baby being born in any house is a matter of sheer joy and excitement. Similarly, it is a moment of joy for our family and as the grandfather of the newborn, I am delighted and very proud of my family. I wish Shahid and Mira all the very best and many congratulations.” In another interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pankaj said, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival.”

Shahid and Mira are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their pictures together as a family are a huge hit online. Shahid is, in fact, very close to his half brother Ishaan too who also visited Mira and her son on Wednesday night itself with his mother Neelima Azim.

Shahid will soon be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and will begin work on his new film, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. He will also be seen in a biopic on Asian gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 18:33 IST