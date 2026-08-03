Chaibasa human trafficker wanted since 2023 held in Delhi, minor rescued

Chaibasa police with the help of Delhi police and Jharkhand women and child development department arrested a female human trafficker from Delhi, who was wanted in West Singhbhum in several cases of trafficking since 2023, officials said on Sunday.

“Our team is in Delhi and is working on four different cases. We will be in a position to share further details once the entire mission is complete and our team returns in the interest of the ongoing investigation,” Syed Mustafa Hashmi, Chakradharpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), told HT on Sunday.

According to the officials, several cases of human trafficking have been pending against the arrested accused and arrest warrants were also issued by the courts. Chaibasa police had tried to arrest the female trafficker on a few occasions by visiting Delhi earlier too but failed because she kept changing her locations frequently.

“Finally, in coordination with the integrated rehabilitation and resource centre in Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi, state women and child development department and a few NGOs, Chaibasa police team have been doing recce for the accused for the past 2-3 days in Delhi. The team succeeded in nabbing her around 6.00 am on Saturday after which she was produced in a local court, which granted 4-day transit remand,” an official from Delhi said.

The entire operation was successfully carried out under Jharkhand Bhawan resident commissioner Arva Rajkamal.

The officials further informed that another human trafficker was also arrested during the course of the operation and a minor tribal girl from Khunti was rescued from his house under Subhash Place police station (PS) in Delhi.

“The medical examination of the rescued girl has been done and she has been kept in a shelter home safely. She will be placed before the child welfare committee (CWC) so that the process of her future rehabilitation can be ensured,” the official, involved in the operation, said.

State women and child development department secretary Umashankar Singh said the government had zero tolerance policy towards human trafficking.

“We have sent a standing instruction to all the districts of the state to ensure prompt action on any information in such cases. District social welfare officers (DSWOs) and district child protection officers (DCPOs) have been directed to form joint team and send it to Delhi, if and whenever needed, so that victim girls and women can be safely rescued and rehabilitated in their home district. After rehabilitation, the rescued children must be linked with various welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government,” said Singh.